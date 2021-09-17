RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 5.7% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.32. The stock had a trading volume of 649,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,671,390. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.08. The company has a market cap of $473.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

