RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Decreases Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Penn National Gaming makes up approximately 1.2% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.08. 167,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.08. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PENN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

