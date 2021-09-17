RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 7.0% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,066,852,000 after acquiring an additional 134,384 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,924,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,479.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,446. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,514.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,325.25.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

