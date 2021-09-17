RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 597.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.8% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 301,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4,712.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 248,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,339,000 after purchasing an additional 243,575 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.22. 165,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.09.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

