RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 2.8% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,402 shares of company stock worth $63,982,010. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

Tesla stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $755.66. 1,062,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,122,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.11 billion, a PE ratio of 392.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.30 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $699.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $669.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.