RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Sells 12,450 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.4% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 220,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,833,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,150,000 after buying an additional 598,963 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $61.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,521,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.