RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises approximately 9.4% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $12,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in The Boeing by 0.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. raised their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

The Boeing stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,250,458. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.63 and a 200-day moving average of $235.44. The stock has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

