Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price objective on shares of Ryanair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.48.
Shares of RYAAY stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $115.24. 6,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,340. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.67. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $77.09 and a 1-year high of $121.63.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9,150.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,661 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,878,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after acquiring an additional 434,843 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,042,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 240.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 444,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after acquiring an additional 314,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.