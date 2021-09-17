Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price objective on shares of Ryanair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.48.

Shares of RYAAY stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $115.24. 6,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,340. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.67. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $77.09 and a 1-year high of $121.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9,150.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,661 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,878,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after acquiring an additional 434,843 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,042,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 240.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 444,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after acquiring an additional 314,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

