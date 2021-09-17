Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RYAAY. Evercore ISI upgraded Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Erste Group upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.48.
Shares of RYAAY traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $115.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.15 and a 200 day moving average of $110.67. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $77.09 and a twelve month high of $121.63.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 638.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 532.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
