Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RYAAY. Evercore ISI upgraded Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Erste Group upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.48.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of RYAAY traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $115.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.15 and a 200 day moving average of $110.67. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $77.09 and a twelve month high of $121.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 638.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 532.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.