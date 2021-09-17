Ryanair’s (RYAAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RYAAY. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 target price on shares of Ryanair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.48.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.09. 1,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,340. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $77.09 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. On average, analysts expect that Ryanair will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 638.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ryanair by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

