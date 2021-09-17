Ryanair’s (RYAAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on RYAAY. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 target price on shares of Ryanair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.48.
Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.09. 1,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,340. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $77.09 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 638.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ryanair by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.