Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Short Interest Update

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,400 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the August 15th total of 337,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RYI traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. 333,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,157. Ryerson has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 133,148 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.