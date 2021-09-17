Ryo Currency (RYO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,998.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $2.02 million and $5,998.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,528.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,414.78 or 0.07184625 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.74 or 0.00380271 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.29 or 0.01313499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00119198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.37 or 0.00554119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.73 or 0.00506491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.48 or 0.00335533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,594,226 coins and its circulating supply is 32,476,914 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

