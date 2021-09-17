S Aimee Lapic Sells 4,836 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $45,119.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

S Aimee Lapic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00.

GoPro stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. 84,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $249.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the second quarter worth about $1,522,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 514.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 151,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GoPro by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 238,539 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 123,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 3,544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after buying an additional 1,773,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

