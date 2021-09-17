Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the August 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sabine Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.04. 35,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,946. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

