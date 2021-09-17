Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Acquires £614.25 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton purchased 273 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £614.25 ($802.52).
SBRE stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 227.50 ($2.97). The stock had a trading volume of 219,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,358. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 232.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 248.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of £568.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 211 ($2.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 290 ($3.79).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
