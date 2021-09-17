SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading 78.3% Higher Over Last Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00004256 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $227,135.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 78.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00071281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00118655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00173716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.82 or 0.07299463 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,388.44 or 1.00037070 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.30 or 0.00836582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 861,248 coins and its circulating supply is 834,106 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars.

