SAFE2 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,498.00 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SAFE2 has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00070066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00181605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00119609 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.06 or 0.07158689 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,373.54 or 1.00601139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.31 or 0.00824604 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Coin Trading

