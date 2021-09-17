SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0000

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. SafeBlast has a market cap of $634,330.32 and approximately $131,435.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,614.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $629.76 or 0.01322633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.67 or 0.00507550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00340364 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00055985 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001247 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

