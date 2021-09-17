SafeInsure Price Tops $0.0075 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $161,427.37 and $348.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,461,522 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

