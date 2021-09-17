SAIF Advisors Ltd Sells 1,782,881 Shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

SAIF Advisors Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,955,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782,881 shares during the quarter. Huize accounts for 6.7% of SAIF Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SAIF Advisors Ltd owned 9.54% of Huize worth $29,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huize during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huize by 78.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Huize in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Huize by 700.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 110,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Huize in the first quarter valued at about $3,767,000. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huize stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $113.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.09. Huize Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

