SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Sells $1,177,750.00 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SAIL stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,582. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,166 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,899,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,420,000 after purchasing an additional 100,462 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after purchasing an additional 49,470 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,650,000 after acquiring an additional 345,956 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

