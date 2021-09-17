SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Sells $1,177,750.00 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of SAIL stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,582. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $64.19.
SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.
About SailPoint Technologies
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.
