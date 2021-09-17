SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.08.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $82,022.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at $926,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,832 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,166 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,899,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,420,000 after acquiring an additional 100,462 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after acquiring an additional 49,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,650,000 after acquiring an additional 345,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $47.20 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -115.12 and a beta of 1.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

