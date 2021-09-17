salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,219 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 111,423 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 35.6% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $894,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 787,956 shares of company stock valued at $197,416,939. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.75. The stock had a trading volume of 234,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $255.27 billion, a PE ratio of 104.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.79 and its 200-day moving average is $235.51.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday. FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.58.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

