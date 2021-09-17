Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $27,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 52.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 21.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 31.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $43,921,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 28.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNY stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

