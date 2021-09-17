Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. cut its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 14.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after buying an additional 350,417 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 43.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 117,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,032. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

