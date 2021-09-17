Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sells C$112,500.00 in Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,912,500.

Shares of TSE:SIS traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 106,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,746. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.52. Savaria Co. has a 12 month low of C$13.04 and a 12 month high of C$22.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89.

Get Savaria alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is an increase from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIS. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.50.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.