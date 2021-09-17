Savix (SVX) Price Reaches $6.03 on Exchanges

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Savix has a market capitalization of $398,521.15 and $29,715.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can now be purchased for $6.03 or 0.00012735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Savix has traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00134062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.71 or 0.00765991 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 119,924 coins and its circulating supply is 66,087 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

