Scala (XLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.31 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $7,352.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Scala has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00070472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00118689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00179740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.57 or 0.07173634 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,438.15 or 1.00219892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.19 or 0.00826452 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

