Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Discerene Group LP

Discerene Group LP lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises approximately 36.4% of Discerene Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Discerene Group LP owned approximately 0.25% of Schlumberger worth $113,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,830 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,310,000 after purchasing an additional 897,159 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 72,196 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.08. 284,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,499,771. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

