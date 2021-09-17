Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,300 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust comprises 1.6% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 18,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,695. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

