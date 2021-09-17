Schnieders Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.7% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,938 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,909. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $419.46. 40,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,569. The business has a 50-day moving average of $416.41 and a 200-day moving average of $398.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

