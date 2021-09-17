Schnieders Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.8% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,887,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,474,165,000 after buying an additional 131,971 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,431,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,280,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.52. The company has a market capitalization of $225.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

