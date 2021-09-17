Schnieders Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.79. 496,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,678,394. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $184.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

