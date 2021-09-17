Schnieders Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.52.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 466,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,572,527. The company has a market capitalization of $190.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

