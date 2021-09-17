Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.10. 256,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,482,773. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average is $57.00. The company has a market cap of $262.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.