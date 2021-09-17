Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $374.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,697,750. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $382.78.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.