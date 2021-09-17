Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.1% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,456,000 after acquiring an additional 389,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,396,000 after acquiring an additional 247,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,139,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.36. 68,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,235,381. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

