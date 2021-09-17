Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,832 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 2.0% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $1,161,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1,217.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 921,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,425,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $338.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.