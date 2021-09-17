Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Short Interest Up 102.0% in August

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,500 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the August 15th total of 230,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
NASDAQ SCHL opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -102.03 and a beta of 0.95. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $401.40 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 2,123.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 104,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.
About Scholastic
Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.
Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.