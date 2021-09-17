Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Short Interest Up 102.0% in August

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,500 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the August 15th total of 230,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -102.03 and a beta of 0.95. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $401.40 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 2,123.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 104,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

