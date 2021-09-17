Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Update

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SCWTF opened at $1,558.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,601.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,662.65. Schweiter Technologies has a one year low of $1,558.00 and a one year high of $1,558.00.

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

