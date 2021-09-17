SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Trading Up 2.7%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) was up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 1,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get SCI Engineered Materials alerts:

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 36.53%.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SCI Engineered Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCI Engineered Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.