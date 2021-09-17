Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Commerzbank raised Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,024. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 7.50. Scor has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Scor will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

