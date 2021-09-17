Scotiabank Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$160.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$139.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$146.27.

Shares of CNR stock traded up C$3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$150.16. 4,271,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,605. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$138.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$138.07. The stock has a market cap of C$106.46 billion and a PE ratio of 26.76. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$161.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,450,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.21, for a total transaction of C$229,435,317.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,927,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,379,711,914.41. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,808,879 shares of company stock valued at $781,510,154.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

