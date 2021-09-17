SCP Investment LP Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SCP Investment LP decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,762 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded down $27.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,845.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,698. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,735.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,434.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

