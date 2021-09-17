SCP Investment LP Has $18.33 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

SCP Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Boston Properties makes up 5.3% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SCP Investment LP owned 0.10% of Boston Properties worth $18,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after purchasing an additional 391,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,361,000 after purchasing an additional 223,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,510,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.71.

BXP traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.39. 6,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.84 and a 200 day moving average of $112.00. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

