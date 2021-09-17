SCP Investment LP Has $2.29 Million Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

SCP Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ makes up 0.7% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SCP Investment LP owned 0.12% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,318,172. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

