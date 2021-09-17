ScPrime Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $2,768.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0625 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00071090 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00059578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00118572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00179201 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,538,261 coins and its circulating supply is 37,854,650 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

