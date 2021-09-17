Scry.info (DDD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,801.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $3,801.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00058796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00130537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00045075 BTC.

Scry.info is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

