Scrypta (LYRA) Hits Market Cap of $135,461.23

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $135,461.23 and approximately $2.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 41.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00021664 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001362 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000145 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,767,623 coins and its circulating supply is 17,967,623 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

