Scrypta (LYRA) Trading 38.4% Higher This Week

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 33.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $136,109.69 and $2.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 38.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00019818 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001276 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000162 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 105.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Scrypta

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,934,964 coins and its circulating supply is 18,134,964 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

